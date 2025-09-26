Home / World News / Trump plans to mandate 1:1 ratio of locally produced to imported chips

Trump plans to mandate 1:1 ratio of locally produced to imported chips

The Trump administration aims to have chip companies in the US manufacture the same number of semiconductors as their customers import from overseas

Donald Trump, Trump
The new plan of a 1:1 ratio is part of the Trump administration’s strategy to address the issue, leveraging the threat of tariffs to push companies to source more US-made chips | (Photo:PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 3:13 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump's administration is planning to significantly reduce Washington's reliance on foreign-made semiconductors, aiming to boost domestic production and reshape global supply chains, The Wall Street Journal reported.
 
The administration aims to have chip companies in the US manufacture the same number of semiconductors as their customers import from overseas. Further, the companies that won't be able to maintain the 1:1 ratio over a period of time will have to pay a tariff.
 
The plan stems from Trump's remarks made last month that technology companies, which will invest more in the US, can avoid a tariff of about 100 per cent on semiconductors, the report said, citing sources. However, matching the domestic chip capacity with the chip imports could be challenging than simply boosting investment, since overseas products are often cheaper, supply chains are complex, and expanding production in the US could take time.
 
However, if implemented, the policy could further add complications to the already intricate tariff regime.
 

Trump admin plans 1:1 ratio chip production

 
Under the system, a company that pledges to produce one million chips in the US will be credited with that amount over time, thereby allowing it and its customers to import without tariffs until the new plant is operational, the report states. At the start of the process, companies are likely to be provided with relief to adjust and build US capacity.
 
However, the system could pose challenges for tech firms like Apple and Dell Technologies, which import products containing multiple chips from across the world. On the other hand, it could benefit companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), Micron Technology, and GlobalFoundries by strengthening their position in negotiations with customers.
 
Under the new system, tech firms would be required to track the origin of all chips and coordinate with manufacturers to balance the domestic and overseas production.
 

Commerce Secretary discusses plan with industry executives

 
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick discussed the plan with the semiconductor industry executives, adding that the 1:1 ratio might be needed to ensure economic security.
 
For years, administration officials have expressed concern that tech firms in the US rely too heavily on chips made overseas, especially in Taiwan, which lies just 80 miles from mainland China and is viewed as vulnerable to Chinese aggression or natural disasters that could disrupt global supply chains.
 

Tech executives focused on the issue

 
According to the report, tech executives in the US are focused on this issue since semiconductors are integral to the modern economy and power everything from smartphones to cars. Chips made in the US are often shipped abroad for assembly into finished products and then re-imported as components, complicating tariff enforcement. How tariff values would be calculated for such products remains unclear, and the plan is still subject to change.
 
White House spokesman Kush Desai said, "America cannot be reliant on foreign imports for the semiconductor products that are essential for our national and economic security", adding, "Unless officially announced by the administration, however, any reporting about our policymaking should be treated as speculative".
 
The new plan of a 1:1 ratio is part of the Trump administration’s strategy to address the issue, leveraging the threat of tariffs to push companies to source more US-made chips. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Israeli PM Netanyahu to address UN as pressure mounts over Gaza conflict

Denmark PM warns of more Russian hybrid attacks as another drone suspected

Prized TikTok US business valued like boring blue chip in $14 billion deal

Slovenia bans Israeli PM Netanyahu from entering over ICC arrest warrant

Nearly half of US firms in Europe expect declining economic ties: Report

Topics :Donald TrumpApple IncTrump administrationsemiconductorsemiconductor industryDell TechnologiesBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story