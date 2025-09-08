Home / World News / Trump asks foreign firms to respect US immigration laws after Hyundai raid

Trump asks foreign firms to respect US immigration laws after Hyundai raid

Donald Trump calls on global companies to hire and train Americans, respect immigration rules, after ICE detains 475 workers at Hyundai's Georgia plant

Donald Trump, Trump
US President Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) emphasised the need for foreign companies setting up factories in America to respect immigration laws and prioritise hiring and training American workers. His remarks come after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) carried out a large-scale raid last week at a Hyundai battery manufacturing facility in Ellabell, Georgia.
 
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said investments in the US were welcome but stressed that foreign firms must comply with immigration rules. He added that foreign talent should be brought in legally while also creating opportunities for American workers.
 
“Following the Immigration Enforcement Operation on the Hyundai Battery Plant in Georgia, I am hereby calling on all foreign companies investing in the United States to please respect our nation’s immigration laws. Your investments are welcome, and we encourage you to legally bring your very smart people, with great technical talent, to build world-class products, and we will make it quickly and legally possible for you to do so,” Trump wrote.
 
The post came shortly after Trump told reporters that he would review what happened at the Hyundai plant but emphasised the raid had not harmed his relationship with South Korea, reported Reuters. He also suggested he may consider allowing some foreign manufacturing experts into the country to help train American workers. 
 

ICE raid on Hyundai plant

 
On September 4, ICE and Homeland Security officials detained approximately 475 workers at the Hyundai plant, with around 300 confirmed as South Korean nationals. The raid, described as the largest single-site immigration enforcement operation in the current administration’s history, halted work at the site.
 
Homeland Security officials said those arrested had either crossed the border illegally or overstayed their visas. Steven Schrank, special agent in charge of investigations for Georgia, told a press briefing that the operation had been under investigation for several months, Reuters reported.
 
The detained workers are being held at ICE’s Folkston detention centre in Georgia.
 

South Korea expresses regret

 
The South Korean government expressed regret over the arrests and the release of footage showing the operation. The video depicted armoured vehicles detaining workers, who were shackled and escorted away by US authorities. 
 

Hyundai pledges compliance

 
Hyundai announced that Chris Susock, its North America chief manufacturing officer, will take charge of the Georgia megasite. The company said it would review operations to ensure that all suppliers and subcontractors follow the law, stressing its zero-tolerance stance on violations, reported Reuters.

Donald Trump Trump immigration Hyundai Motors Hyundai Trump administration

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

