Trump asks foreign firms to respect US immigration laws after Hyundai raid

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) emphasised the need for foreign companies setting up factories in America to respect immigration laws and prioritise hiring and training American workers. His remarks come after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) carried out a large-scale raid last week at a Hyundai battery manufacturing facility in Ellabell, Georgia.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said investments in the US were welcome but stressed that foreign firms must comply with immigration rules. He added that foreign talent should be brought in legally while also creating opportunities for American workers.

“Following the Immigration Enforcement Operation on the Hyundai Battery Plant in Georgia, I am hereby calling on all foreign companies investing in the United States to please respect our nation’s immigration laws. Your investments are welcome, and we encourage you to legally bring your very smart people, with great technical talent, to build world-class products, and we will make it quickly and legally possible for you to do so,” Trump wrote.

ALSO READ: S Korea to bring home 300 workers detained in Hyundai plant raid in Georgia The post came shortly after Trump told reporters that he would review what happened at the Hyundai plant but emphasised the raid had not harmed his relationship with South Korea, reported Reuters. He also suggested he may consider allowing some foreign manufacturing experts into the country to help train American workers. ICE raid on Hyundai plant On September 4, ICE and Homeland Security officials detained approximately 475 workers at the Hyundai plant, with around 300 confirmed as South Korean nationals. The raid, described as the largest single-site immigration enforcement operation in the current administration’s history, halted work at the site.

Homeland Security officials said those arrested had either crossed the border illegally or overstayed their visas. Steven Schrank, special agent in charge of investigations for Georgia, told a press briefing that the operation had been under investigation for several months, Reuters reported. The detained workers are being held at ICE’s Folkston detention centre in Georgia. South Korea expresses regret ALSO READ: US immigration agents arrest hundreds in raid at Georgia Hyundai plant The South Korean government expressed regret over the arrests and the release of footage showing the operation. The video depicted armoured vehicles detaining workers, who were shackled and escorted away by US authorities.