We'll have to go in if Hamas doesn't stop killings in Gaza, says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) warned Hamas of retaliation if it continued attacks in Gaza, saying the violence breached the ceasefire agreement he helped broker with Israel.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them."

Trump's comments suggested the possibility of direct US military involvement in Gaza, marking a shift from earlier statements that the US would support renewed Israeli action if the ceasefire was broken. However, speaking to reporters later, Trump clarified that the US troops would not need to hit Hamas, Bloomberg reported.

Trump's comments suggested the possibility of direct US military involvement in Gaza, marking a shift from earlier statements that the US would support renewed Israeli action if the ceasefire was broken. However, speaking to reporters later, Trump clarified that the US troops would not need to hit Hamas, Bloomberg reported.

He said, "Somebody will go in. It's not going to be us. We won't have to. There are people very close, very nearby, that will go in. They'll do the trick very easily, but under our auspices". Trump's remarks came days after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire, bringing the two-year-old war to a halt. On October 13, the militant group in Gaza also released all 20 hostages. The recent warning came hours after Hamas said that it could not produce the bodies of additional hostages without special machinery. Israel has accused the militant group of not trying hard enough, adding that the remains of at least a dozen more hostages must be returned under the ceasefire agreement.

Israel threatens to resume attacks on Hamas Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, on Wednesday ordered the military to prepare “complete defeat of Hamas in Gaza” if the militant group doesn’t disarm and return all the bodies of deceased hostages in its possession. In a statement, he said, "If Hamas refuses to uphold the agreement, Israel, in coordination with the US, will return to fighting and act to achieve the total defeat of Hamas." Israel slows flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza Bloomberg reported that Israel has slowed the flow of humanitarian aid going into Gaza and blamed the militant group's slow return of Israeli hostages. A Palestinian relief agency warned that the volume and distribution of aid are insufficient for the struggling population.

Amjad Shawa, the director of the Palestinian NGO Network, told Bloomberg that nearly 800 trucks entered Gaza on October 12 through the Kerem Shalom and Kissufim crossing points on Israel's border with Gaza, up from the previous daily rate of 300, but it anis still less than what is required. He further added that Gaza at least needs 1,000 trucks daily, and all six border crossings must be opened to meet the escalating humanitarian needs. Trump's Gaza peace plan Trump announced a 20-point peace plan for Gaza in September at a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The plan aimed to end the two-year conflict and the establishment of a temporary governing board in Palestine, which would be headed by Trump and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.