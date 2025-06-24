Iran-US clash: 8 lakh Indians in Qatar told to stay indoors by embassy

The Indian embassy in Qatar has asked its citizens to stay indoors and follow local instructions after Iran fired ballistic missiles at a US military base near Doha on Monday night.
“In view of the ongoing situation, the Indian community in Qatar is urged to be cautious and remain indoors. Please remain calm and follow local news, instructions and guidance provided by Qatari authorities,” the embassy in Doha said in a statement.
Embassy officials said updates would be shared through official social media accounts.
Minutes before the advisory, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council confirmed that ballistic missiles had been launched at the Al-Udeid air base, home to American forces in Qatar.
The Council said the strike was in response to a US bombing raid on three Iranian nuclear facilities on Sunday. Tehran added that the missiles had targeted only the American military base and not residential areas.
Qatar temporarily closed its airspace earlier on Monday in anticipation of retaliatory attacks. It has since reopened.
Indians form largest expat group in Qatar
With over 8.3 lakh citizens, Indians form the largest expatriate community in Qatar. The Indian diaspora includes doctors, engineers, teachers, bankers, business owners and media professionals, along with a large population of blue-collar workers.
• Over 60,000 Indian students are enrolled in 19 Indian curriculum schools and a few international institutions in Qatar
• Around 4,500 Indian nationals work as faculty and non-teaching staff in Indian schools
• More than 20,000 Indian companies—ranging from small businesses to joint ventures—operate in Qatar across sectors like infrastructure, energy, communications, and IT
• Indian investments in Qatar total more than $350 million between 2017 and 2025, according to Invest Qatar
Prominent Indian companies with a presence in Qatar include L&T, Shapoorji Pallonji, Wipro, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Lulu Group, Malabar and Tanishq.
Qatar has one of the world’s highest per capita incomes and has maintained close economic ties with India.
Meanwhile, with the conflict in West Asia intensifying, Tata group airline Air India has halted all its operations to the region as well as to and from Europe and the east coast of North America with immediate effect until further notice.