Home / World News / Trump warns US firms against setting up units in China, hiring from India

Trump warns US firms against setting up units in China, hiring from India

Donald Trump slams US tech giants for outsourcing to China, India; says AI orders mark end of 'radical globalism' and vows to bring tech jobs back to US workers

US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump (Photo/ Bloomberg)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US President Donald Trump has criticised American technology companies for turning to China for manufacturing and hiring workers from India. He warned that such practices would no longer continue under his leadership. 
Speaking at the AI Summit on Wednesday (local time), Trump said the tech industry had followed what he called a “radical globalism”, which had left many Americans feeling betrayed. “For too long, much of America's tech industry pursued a radical globalism that left millions of Americans feeling distrustful and betrayed,” the US President said. 
He accused US tech majors of taking advantage of American freedoms while sending jobs overseas. “Many of our largest tech companies have reaped the blessings of American freedom while building their factories in China, hiring workers in India and slashing profits in Ireland, you know that. All the while dismissing and even censoring their fellow citizens right here at home. Under President Trump, those days are over,” he said. 

  Donald Trump calls for patriotism in AI race

Trump stressed the need for American companies, especially those in the technology sector, to focus on national interests as the race to lead in Artificial Intelligence heats up. “Winning the AI race will demand a new spirit of patriotism and national loyalty in Silicon Valley and long beyond Silicon Valley,” he said. 
He further added, “We need US technology companies to be all in for America. We want you to put America first. You have to do that. That’s all we ask.” 
During the summit, President Trump signed three executive orders aimed at boosting the US AI industry. One of the orders includes a White House action plan, while another lays out a national strategy to promote American AI technology globally. This includes support for exporting complete, American-developed AI solutions to strengthen the country’s leadership in the field.
 
[With PTI inputs]

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Europe and China to hold trade talks; low expectations for major agreements

Over 1.1 million Afghans deported from Iran, UN rushes aid amid crisis

Thai, Cambodian soldiers fire at each other in disputed border area

Thailand closes border with Cambodia, recalls ambassador amid tensions

Macquarie replaces CFO Alex Harvey as regulatory probes intensify

Topics :Donald TrumpUnited StatesUS ChinaUS India relations BS Web Reportsartifical intelligence

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story