Trump warns US firms against setting up units in China, hiring from India

US President Donald Trump has criticised American technology companies for turning to China for manufacturing and hiring workers from India. He warned that such practices would no longer continue under his leadership.

Speaking at the AI Summit on Wednesday (local time), Trump said the tech industry had followed what he called a “radical globalism”, which had left many Americans feeling betrayed. “For too long, much of America's tech industry pursued a radical globalism that left millions of Americans feeling distrustful and betrayed,” the US President said.

He accused US tech majors of taking advantage of American freedoms while sending jobs overseas. “Many of our largest tech companies have reaped the blessings of American freedom while building their factories in China, hiring workers in India and slashing profits in Ireland, you know that. All the while dismissing and even censoring their fellow citizens right here at home. Under President Trump, those days are over,” he said.

Donald Trump calls for patriotism in AI race Trump stressed the need for American companies, especially those in the technology sector, to focus on national interests as the race to lead in Artificial Intelligence heats up. “Winning the AI race will demand a new spirit of patriotism and national loyalty in Silicon Valley and long beyond Silicon Valley,” he said. He further added, “We need US technology companies to be all in for America. We want you to put America first. You have to do that. That’s all we ask.” During the summit, President Trump signed three executive orders aimed at boosting the US AI industry. One of the orders includes a White House action plan, while another lays out a national strategy to promote American AI technology globally. This includes support for exporting complete, American-developed AI solutions to strengthen the country’s leadership in the field.