The Trump administration is weighing a proposal to offer direct cash payments to residents of Greenland as part of an effort to draw the Arctic island closer to the United States (US) and loosen its ties with Denmark, reported Reuters.

According to the report, US officials have internally discussed offering lump-sum payments ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 per person to Greenland’s population, which stands at around 57,000. While the exact amount and logistical framework remain unclear, the idea has been discussed among White House aides and other senior officials.

The proposal to directly compensate Greenlanders is seen as one way to influence public opinion on the island, despite firm refusals from leaders in both Copenhagen and Nuuk, who have insisted that Greenland is not for sale. The plan also risks being viewed as overly transactional and potentially demeaning to a population that has long debated independence while grappling with economic dependence on Denmark.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen strongly rejected the idea, saying in a Facebook post: “Enough is enough … No more fantasies about annexation,” after Trump again said the US needed to acquire the island. Why is Greenland back on the US agenda? Deliberations within the Trump administration on how to acquire Greenland have been ongoing since before Trump took office a year ago. However, urgency around the issue has intensified in recent days following the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro ALSO READ | Denmark, Greenland envoys meet US officials over Trump's call for takeover Trump has repeatedly underscored Greenland’s strategic importance, particularly from a national security perspective, describing control of the island as vital to US interests in the Arctic.

What other options is the White House considering? The cash-payment proposal is one of several ideas being discussed within the Trump administration. Reuters reported that officials are also examining the possibility of entering into a Compact of Free Association (COFA) with Greenland. COFA agreements, which currently exist only with Micronesia, the Marshall Islands and Palau, typically involve the US providing key services such as defence, mail delivery and economic assistance. In return, the US military is allowed to operate freely in those countries, and trade with the US is largely duty-free. Such agreements have historically been signed with independent nations, meaning Greenland would likely need to separate from Denmark before pursuing this path. Payments to residents could therefore be aimed at encouraging support for independence or a post-independence COFA arrangement.

Could US use military force? Earlier this week, the White House confirmed that Trump and his national security team are considering a wide range of options to acquire Greenland, including the possible use of the US military. “The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilising the US military is always an option at the commander-in-chief’s disposal,” the White House said. ALSO READ | Explained: Can the US legally acquire Greenland without using force? During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt acknowledged discussions around what a potential purchase of Greenland could look like. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said he would meet his Danish counterpart in Washington next week to discuss the issue, reported Reuters.