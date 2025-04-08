Home / World News / Trump will not offer tariff exemptions in the near term, says Greer

Trump will not offer tariff exemptions in the near term, says Greer

The trade representative, who oversees the implementation of the tariffs, also said there is no particular timeline for trade negotiations

Jamieson Greer
Jamieson Greer | Photo: Reuters
Reuters Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 8:58 PM IST
United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said exemptions to President Donald Trump's global tariffs are not expected in the near term. 
"The president has been clear, again, that he's not doing exemptions or exceptions in the near term," Greer told the U.S.
Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday. 
Greer said that "Swiss cheese" in the process would undermine the goal of trade reciprocity. 
The trade representative, who oversees the implementation of the tariffs, also said there is no particular timeline for trade negotiations.
First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

