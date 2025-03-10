Took aid 'like candy' but showed no 'gratitude': Trump slams Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump has once again criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of lacking “gratitude” for the billions of dollars in aid provided by the US under the Biden administration.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump compared the financial assistance — citing a figure of ‘$350 billion’ — to taking “candy from a baby” following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The remarks came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Kyiv, particularly after a contentious Oval Office meeting on February 28. The meeting reportedly led to the US suspending military aid to Ukraine, after which Zelenskyy issued an apology.

In the interview, Trump reiterated his stance, claiming that Zelenskyy was not sufficiently appreciative of the ‘$350 million’ the US had sent since Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

Describing Zelenskyy as “smart and tough”, Trump said, “He [Zelensky] took money out of this country under Biden like taking candy from a baby. It was so easy with that same attitude.”

Addressing his policies on Russia, Trump added that he had been “very tough” on Moscow, saying, “I stopped the Russian pipeline, I’m the one that put sanctions on Russia, I’m the one that gave the Javelins, but I get along well with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin... Nobody has been tougher on Russia than Donald Trump and they know that.”

Trump links Russia sanctions to invasion

During his presidency in 2019, Trump had imposed sanctions on Russian gas pipelines, targeting an undersea project designed to increase gas exports to Germany.

He further said, if he had been in office in 2022, Russia would not have invaded Ukraine. He also suggested that other significant events, such as Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, would not have occurred under his leadership.

When asked about the US-Ukraine mineral deal, which was originally the focus of Trump’s Oval Office discussion with Zelenskyy, he indicated that the agreement would likely proceed, stating, “I think so”.

‘Entire front line would collapse’, says Musk

Trump’s interview took place a day after billionaire Elon Musk warned that Ukraine’s frontline defence could collapse if he decided to disable the Starlink satellite internet system, which has played a critical role in maintaining military communications.

In a post on X, Musk said he is “sickened by” the years of “slaughter in a stalemate that Ukraine will inevitably lose”. “I literally challenged Putin to one on one physical combat over Ukraine and my Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army. Their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off. What I am sickened by (Th)is years of slaughter in a stalemate that Ukraine will inevitably lose. Anyone who really cares, really thinks and really understands wants the meat grinder to stop. PEACE NOW,” the Tesla chief said.