US condemns attacks on Syrian minorities as coastal violence escalates

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has condemned the recent killings in western Syria, stating in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "The United States condemns the radical Islamist terrorists, including foreign jihadis, that murdered people in western Syria in recent days. The United States stands with Syria's religious and ethnic minorities, including its Christian, Druze, Alawite, and Kurdish communities, and offers its condolences to the victims and their families. Syria's interim authorities must hold the perpetrators of these massacres against Syria's minority communities accountable."

The violence erupted in Syria's coastal cities of Latakia and Tartous, where security forces clashed with fighters loyal to ousted President Bashar al-Assad.

In response, Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced an investigation, saying, "We announce the formation of a fact-finding committee regarding the events on the coast and form a higher committee." In an address to the nation, he warned that Syria was facing attempts to be dragged into civil war. "Remnants of the former regime" had no choice but to "surrender immediately," he stated, vowing to hold accountable "anyone involved in civilian bloodshed," Al Jazeera reported.

The Syrian presidency confirmed the formation of an independent committee to "investigate the violations against civilians and identify those responsible for them," with the statement adding that "the perpetrators would be referred to court." The committee has been given a 30-day deadline to present its findings.

Clashes have been particularly intense in Qardahah, Latakia, the birthplace of the al-Assad regime. Another key flashpoint is Banias in Tartous, home to Syria's largest oil refinery. According to security forces, "remnants of the old regime [have] several times attempted to attack that oil refinery."

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that 1,000 people, mostly civilians, have been killed so far, with videos of executions circulating online. Syrian security forces have stated that 230 of their personnel have also died in the violence. The fighting began after pro-Assad fighters launched attacks on security forces, leading to retaliatory violence as armed supporters of Syria's new leadership moved into the coastal region.

United Nations rights chief Volker Turk called for swift investigations and accountability, stating that Syria's authorities "need to be followed by action to protect Syrians and to ensure accountability for abuses."

Syrian opposition politician and activist Labib al-Nahhas described the violence as a "major setback" for post-Assad Syria. "What happened right now is a highly sophisticated, coordinated attack, instigated and supported by Iran and Hezbollah, according to data and intel that is available," he told Al Jazeera.

He warned that Iran was exploiting "sectarian and religious tension" and urged Syria's new leadership to form "a strong national, unified front." He stressed that "it's the responsibility not only of the authorities, but also the entire Syrian society, to really focus on the positives, on the common ground."

Al-Sharaa called for "national unity" and reassured Syrians, saying, "We have to preserve national unity and domestic peace. We can live together." Addressing a crowd in Damascus, he added, "Rest assured about Syria, this country has the characteristics for survival ... What is currently happening in Syria is within the expected challenges."

Meanwhile, Jordan hosted a regional conference in Amman, attended by officials from Turkiye, Iraq, Lebanon, and Syria, to discuss security, reconstruction, and refugee issues.

Al Jazeera's Nour Odeh noted that regional stability is a shared priority, explaining, "All of those countries sharing a border with Syria have a vested interest that there is stability and security for the new administration and for the Syrian people." She highlighted that "stability in Syria means that the millions of refugees that Turkiye and Jordan are hosting can return voluntarily to Syria," while also aiding Iraq's fight against ISIS and Jordan's efforts to curb drug trafficking.

Bashar al-Assad's overthrow in December ended more than five decades of rule by his family, a period marked by severe repression and a devastating war that began in 2011 after protests against his government were met with a brutal crackdown.

Tens of thousands were killed, and millions were displaced as Syria plunged into conflict. The new leadership now faces the challenge of stabilising a fractured nation and preventing further bloodshed.