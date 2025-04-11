Home / World News / Most-wanted TTP militant among 2 killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Most-wanted TTP militant among 2 killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Hafeezullah was the most wanted TTP terrorist and was involved in major terror attacks

pakistan Flag
The security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to search for the presence of any other terrorist. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Peshawar
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 1:55 PM IST
One of the most wanted terrorist commanders of the Tehreek e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group was among the two militants killed during an intelligence-based operation in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Friday.

The police said it challenged the bike riding terrorists on main Timergara road in Lower Dir district on Thursday after receiving intelligence about the presence of TTP fighters in the vicinity and killed two militants, including Hafeezullah alias "Kochwan".

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Hafeezullah was the most wanted TTP terrorist and was involved in major terror attacks.

He carried a bounty of PKR 5 million on his head, a CTD official said.

Hafeezullah's body has been confirmed, and efforts are underway to identify the other militant," the official said.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to search for the presence of any other terrorist, he said.

Hafeezullah, a trained militant with a degree in computer science, belonged to Kohan village of Dir district.

He was earlier associated with Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) organisation before joining the TTP where he operated under the command of former TTP chief Maulana Fazlullah. He was also the member of the Shura of TTP.

He was also TTP's shadow governor of Mardan and believed to have orchestrated several deadly attacks against security forces between 2009 and 2014, particularly in the volatile regions of Lower Dir and Chitral.

One of the most high-profile assaults attributed to Hafeezullah was in 2010 when a suicide bomber targeted a convoy of American soldiers training with the Frontier Corps' Dir Scouts in counter-terrorism operations. The suicide bombing left three US troops dead.

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

