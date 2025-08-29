Home / World News / Turkiye foreign minister says country's airspace closed to Israeli flights

Turkish media reported last week that a ban on maritime traffic linked to Israel had been imposed, although there was no official statement

A scene of explosion after an Israeli strike on Gaza last October | Photo: Reuters
We have completely cut off our trade with Israel. We do not allow Turkish ships to go to Israeli ports. We do not allow their planes to enter our airspace, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a special parliamentary debate on Gaza in Ankara. | Photo: Reuters
AP Istanbul
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 10:37 PM IST
Turkiye has closed its airspace to Israeli planes in protest at the war in Gaza, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Friday.

We have completely cut off our trade with Israel. We do not allow Turkish ships to go to Israeli ports. We do not allow their planes to enter our airspace, he told a special parliamentary debate on Gaza in Ankara.

Turkiye severed direct trade ties with Israel in May last year, demanding a permanent ceasefire and the immediate entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza. In 2023, the two countries carried out $ 7 billion in trade.

Turkish media reported last week that a ban on maritime traffic linked to Israel had been imposed, although there was no official statement. According to reports, Israeli vessels were banned from docking in Turkiye, and Turkish-flagged ships were not allowed to enter Israeli ports.

Ankara has been a harsh critic of Israeli attacks on Gaza, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan repeatedly referring to Israel's actions as genocide and likening Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hitler.

Last November, Turkish authorities denied permission for Israeli President Isaac Herzog's plane to enter Turkiye's airspace for a trip to an international summit in Azerbaijan. As Turkiye, we have to take a stance on certain issues, Erdogan later said when asked about the incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :TurkeyAirspaceIsrael-PalestineGaza

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 10:37 PM IST

