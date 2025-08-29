France, Germany reject Donald Trump's threats on EU tech legislation

France and Germany on Friday defended Europe's right to adopt its own legislation on technology after U.S. President Donald Trump criticised European rules on digital services, saying any U.S. coercion would be met with retaliation.

Trump on Monday threatened to slap additional tariffs on all countries with digital taxes, legislation or regulations, saying they were designed to harm or discriminate against American technology, in an escalation of his criticism of EU rules on digital services.

Speaking at a joint news conference with the German leader, French President Emmanuel Macron rejected the threats, and said any move by the United States to challenge the bloc's regulations would be met with retaliation from the EU.

"Tax and regulation issues are the preserve of our national parliaments and the European parliament," Macron said. "We won't let anyone else decide for us," he said. "Should such measures be taken, it would qualify as coercion and prompt a response from the Europeans," he added, referring to the EU's anti-coercion instrument, which allows the bloc to punish countries seeking to pressure it to change its policies. The Trump administration has consistently criticised the EU's Digital Markets Act, which seeks to curb the power of tech giants, and the Digital Services Act, which requires large online platforms to tackle illegal and harmful content.