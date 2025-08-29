Home / World News / France, Germany reject Donald Trump's threats on EU tech legislation

France, Germany reject Donald Trump's threats on EU tech legislation

Trump on Monday threatened to slap additional tariffs on all countries with digital taxes, legislation or regulations

US President Donald Trump
| Image: Bloomberg
Reuters TOULON, France
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 9:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
France and Germany on Friday defended Europe's right to adopt its own legislation on technology after U.S. President Donald Trump criticised European rules on digital services, saying any U.S. coercion would be met with retaliation.
 
Trump on Monday threatened to slap additional tariffs on all countries with digital taxes, legislation or regulations, saying they were designed to harm or discriminate against American technology, in an escalation of his criticism of EU rules on digital services. 
Speaking at a joint news conference with the German leader, French President Emmanuel Macron rejected the threats, and said any move by the United States to challenge the bloc's regulations would be met with retaliation from the EU. 
"Tax and regulation issues are the preserve of our national parliaments and the European parliament," Macron said. "We won't let anyone else decide for us," he said. 
"Should such measures be taken, it would qualify as coercion and prompt a response from the Europeans," he added, referring to the EU's anti-coercion instrument, which allows the bloc to punish countries seeking to pressure it to change its policies. 
The Trump administration has consistently criticised the EU's Digital Markets Act, which seeks to curb the power of tech giants, and the Digital Services Act, which requires large online platforms to tackle illegal and harmful content. 
Speaking alongside Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he had told Trump that how the EU regulates its digital market is an expression of the bloc's sovereignty, and that he could not accept anyone questioning that. 
"We are doing this in our own interest and solely for our own interest, and we will certainly not be guided by statements that perhaps consider completely different, perhaps even no, regulation necessary," Merz said. 
The European Commission said earlier this week it was the sovereign right of the EU and its member states to regulate economic activities. 
The Commission firmly rebutted Trump's statement that the EU was targeting U.S. companies, insisting the DMA and DSA applied to all platforms and firms operating in the bloc.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bangladesh EC calls upcoming election 'most risky' in history amid unrest

EU likely to seek proof of gas origin to enforce Russian energy ban

US goods trade deficit jumps sharply 22% to $103.6 billion in July

Thai court dismisses PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra over leaked phone call

Israel declares Gaza's largest city combat zone, halts humanitarian pauses

Topics :Donald TrumpTechnology News

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story