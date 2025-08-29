US goods trade deficit jumps sharply 22% to $103.6 billion in July

The US trade deficit in goods widened sharply in July as imports surged, suggesting trade could be a major drag on economic growth in the third quarter.

The goods trade gap soared 22.1 per cent to $103.6 billion last month, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the goods trade deficit would rise to $89.45 billion.

Imports of goods jumped $18.6 billion to $281.5 billion.

Goods exports dipped $0.1 billion to $178.0 billion.

An ebb in import flows led to a sharp contraction in the trade deficit in the second quarter, which added a record 4.95 percentage points to gross domestic product growth that period.