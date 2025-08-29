Home / World News / US goods trade deficit jumps sharply 22% to $103.6 billion in July

US goods trade deficit jumps sharply 22% to $103.6 billion in July

The Atlanta Federal Reserve is currently estimating GDP will increase at a 2.2 per cent rate in the third quarter

US trade deficit
An ebb in import flows led to a sharp contraction in the trade deficit in the second quarter, which added a record 4.95 percentage points to gross domestic product growth that period. | Photo: Reuters
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 7:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The US trade deficit in goods widened sharply in July as imports surged, suggesting trade could be a major drag on economic growth in the third quarter. 
The goods trade gap soared 22.1 per cent to $103.6 billion last month, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said on Friday. 
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the goods trade deficit would rise to $89.45 billion. 
Imports of goods jumped $18.6 billion to $281.5 billion. 
Goods exports dipped $0.1 billion to $178.0 billion. 
An ebb in import flows led to a sharp contraction in the trade deficit in the second quarter, which added a record 4.95 percentage points to gross domestic product growth that period. 
The economy grew at a 3.3 per cent annualized rate last quarter. GDP contracted at a 0.5 per cent rate in the January-March quarter, weighed down by a sharp deterioration in the trade deficit that was driven by businesses front-running imports at a record pace before President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs kicked in. 
The Atlanta Federal Reserve is currently estimating GDP will increase at a 2.2 per cent rate in the third quarter.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US ends low-value package tariff exemption, raising costs for shippers

Thai court dismisses PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra over leaked phone call

Israel declares Gaza's largest city combat zone, halts humanitarian pauses

European defence leaders meet amid outrage over Russian airstrike on Kyiv

South Korea's former first lady, ex-PM indicted by special prosecutors

Topics :US trade deficitUnited States TradeGDP forecast

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story