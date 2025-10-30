Home / World News / Twin attacks raise concerns over security situation in Pak's Balochistan

Twin attacks raise concerns over security situation in Pak's Balochistan

In a separate yet equally alarming incident, unidentified armed men attacked the Jaffar Express passenger train in the same region, firing bullets and launching four rockets

pakistan Flag
pakistan Flag(Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 2:40 PM IST
At least 13 people, including two police officials, were injured in a grenade attack targeting a police mobile in Dera Murad Jamali, highlighting Pakistan's worsening security crisis in the volatile province. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghulam Sarwar Bhayo said unidentified men hurled a hand grenade at a patrolling police van near Shah Petrol Pump, leaving civilians and police personnel wounded, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, the victims include police constables Shamsuddin and Abdul Rasheed Junejo, alongside several residents, among them women and children. Following the blast, a heavy police contingent sealed off the area as the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. A search operation has been launched to trace the culprits, though no arrests have been made so far.

In a separate yet equally alarming incident, unidentified armed men attacked the Jaffar Express passenger train in the same region, firing bullets and launching four rockets. The train, carrying dozens of passengers, sustained minor damage before security forces retaliated, forcing the attackers to retreat.

The Jaffar Express has repeatedly been a target of militant assaults. Earlier this year, the train was hijacked in Bolan Valley, resulting in the brutal killing of 21 passengers. Last month, another explosion in Mastung district injured several passengers and derailed multiple coaches. Investigations into these attacks have yielded little progress, reflecting deep-rooted flaws in Pakistan's counterterrorism strategy. Military officials claim that the perpetrators have links with handlers based in Afghanistan. Despite these assertions, the recurring violence exposes Pakistan's inability to secure its transport routes and protect civilians, as highlighted by The Express Tribune.

The twin attacks in Dera Murad Jamali are a sharp reminder that Balochistan remains a battlefield for insurgent violence. Pakistan's repeated failures to safeguard its people highlight a crumbling security framework, one that continues to endanger ordinary citizens and erode public trust in state institutions, as reported by The Express Tribune.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Pakistan Pakistan armyPakistan governmentBalochistan

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

