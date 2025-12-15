Home / World News / Rob Reiner, his wife found dead in Los Angeles home, detectives probe

Rob Reiner, his wife found dead in Los Angeles home, detectives probe

Investigators believe they suffered stab wounds and a family member is being questioned by investigators, the official said

murder
The son of comedy legend Carl Reiner, Rob Reiner has been married to photographer Michele Singer Reiner since 1989 | Photo: Shutterstock
AP Los Angeles
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 11:12 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Director-actor Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were the two people found dead at a Los Angeles home owned by Reiner, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation.

The official could not publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Investigators believe they suffered stab wounds and a family member is being questioned by investigators, the official said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded to a medical aid request shortly after 3:30 pm on Sunday and found a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman dead inside. Reiner turned 78 in March.

Detectives with the Robbery Homicide Division were investigating an apparent homicide at Reiner's home, said Capt Mike Bland with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Los Angeles authorities have not confirmed the identities of the people found dead at the residence in the upscale Brentwood neighbourhood on the city's west side that's home to many celebrities.

Reiner was long one of the most prolific directors in Hollywood, and his work included some of the most memorable movies of the 1980s and '90s, including This is Spinal Tap, A Few Good Men, When Harry Met Sally and The Princess Bride.

His role as Meathead in the 1970s TV classic All in the Family alongside Carol O'Connor's Archie Bunker catapulted him to fame and won him two Emmy Awards.

Messages to his representatives were not immediately returned Sunday night.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called Reiner's death a devastating loss for the city.

Rob Reiner's contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice, Bass said in a statement.

An acclaimed actor, director, producer, writer, and engaged political activist, he always used his gifts in service of others.

The son of comedy legend Carl Reiner, Rob Reiner was married to photographer Michele Singer Reiner since 1989. The two met while he was directing When Harry Met Sally and have three children together.

Reiner was previously married to actor-director Penny Marshall from 1971 to 1981. He adopted her daughter, Tracy Reiner. Carl Reiner died in 2020 at age 98 and Marshall died in 2018.

Killings are rare in the Brentwood neighbourhood. The scene is about a mile from the home where OJ Simpson's wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were killed in 1994.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Singapore announces plans to improve lifestyle of migrant workers

Fifth La Niña in 6 yrs to disrupt crops, supply chains; raise disaster risk

Meet Ahmed al Ahmed, the Sydney shopkeeper who stopped Bondi Beach gunman

Vietnam weathers US tariffs, remains closely tied to global economy

China confronts cost of dismantling the world's biggest coal sector

Topics :Los AngelesHollywood

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story