Two people killed in a shooting in Brussels, says police in Belgium

Police spokeswoman Ilse Vande Keere said officers arrived soon at the scene, and sealed off the immediate neighborhood. She declined to elaborate on the circumstances of the shooting

AP Brussels
The shooting came at a time of increased vigilance linked to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that has heightened tension in several European nations | Representative image | Photo: Unsplash.com

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 7:20 AM IST
Two people were killed in a shooting late Monday in central Brussels, Belgian police said.

Media reports aired amateur videos showing a man shooting several times near a station using a large weapon, and Belgian broadcasters said the two victims were Swedes. The Swedish national team was scheduled to play Belgium at Heysel Stadium later in the evening, some 3 miles (5 kilometers) away.

Police spokeswoman Ilse Vande Keere said officers arrived soon at the scene, and sealed off the immediate neighborhood. She declined to elaborate on the circumstances of the shooting.

The shooting came at a time of increased vigilance linked to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that has heightened tension in several European nations.

Topics :BrusselsBelgiumShooting

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 7:20 AM IST

