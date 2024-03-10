Home / World News / UAE welcomes UNSC resolution calling for ceasefire in Sudan during Ramadan

UAE welcomes UNSC resolution calling for ceasefire in Sudan during Ramadan

The Ministry underscored its steadfast support for all endeavours working towards de-escalation, achieving a ceasefire, and initiating political dialogue

Sudan clashes (Photo: Reuters)
ANI Middle East
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 7:46 AM IST
The UAE has welcomed the UN Security Council resolution which calls for a ceasefire in Sudan during Ramadan, in light of the continued deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed hope that this step would lead towards ending the crisis between the Sudanese parties, preventing further suffering of the Sudanese people, and facilitating the arrival of relief and humanitarian aid to the affected areas, especially for the most vulnerable groups, including the sick, children, the elderly and women.

The Ministry underscored its steadfast support for all endeavours working towards de-escalation, achieving a ceasefire, and initiating political dialogue, that facilitates the restoration of peace, safety and security and fulfils the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people for stability and prosperity.

Topics :RamadanunscSudanSouth Sudan attackUAE economy

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

