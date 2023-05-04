UK antitrust watchdog launches review into the development of AI



The Competition and Markets Authority announced on Thursday an initial review to examine developments in foundational artificial intelligence models and the impacts of the technology on market competition in the tech sector. The CMA called for evidence to assess how companies develop their AI products with suitable consumer protections that consider safety, security and transparency. The UK’s antitrust watchdog launched a wide-ranging market review into the development of AI as authorities grapple with how they can regulate the rapidly evolving technology.



“It’s crucial that the potential benefits of this transformative technology are readily accessible to UK businesses and consumers while people remain protected from issues like false or misleading information,” said Sarah Cardell, the CMA’s chief executive officer. Expansion in the capabilities of AI, seen in products like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, has driven tech companies to accelerate investment into the sector. Concerns over a lack of legislation to meet the needs of the rapidly evolving technology has seen authorities across the globe attempt to put up guardrails.



In the US, Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with top AI developers such as Alphabet, Microsoft , and OpenAI on Thursday as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to get industries to self regulate. Meanwhile, the EU has already begun to look into how language AI models will affect market competition. “Our goal is to help this new, rapidly scaling technology develop in ways that ensure open, competitive markets and effective consumer protection.” The CMA will publish its full report in September.