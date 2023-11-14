Home / World News / Deepfakes, AI pose threats to next elections, warns UK cybersecurity centre

Deepfakes, AI pose threats to next elections, warns UK cybersecurity centre

We risk China becoming the predominant power in cyberspace if our efforts to raise resilience and develop our capabilities do not keep pace, it said

AP London
The report also highlighted the threat posed by fast-evolving AI technology to elections

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 4:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Britain's cybersecurity agency said Tuesday that artificial intelligence poses a threat to the country's next national election, and cyberattacks by hostile countries and their proxies are proliferating and getting harder to track.

The National Cyber Security Centre said this year has seen the emergence of state-aligned actors as a new cyber threat to critical national infrastructure such as power, water and internet networks.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The centre part of Britain's cyberespionage agency, GCHQ said in its annual review that the past year also has seen the emergence of a new class of cyber adversary in the form of state-aligned actors, who are often sympathetic to Russia's further invasion of Ukraine and are ideologically, rather than financially, motivated.

It said states and state-aligned groups pose an enduring and significant threat, from Russian-language criminals targeting British firms with ransomware attacks, to China state-affiliated cyber actors using their skills to pursue strategic objectives which threaten the security and stability of U.K. interests.

Echoing warnings by Britain's MI5 and MI6 intelligence agencies, the centre called the rise of China as a tech superpower an epoch-defining challenge for U.K security.

We risk China becoming the predominant power in cyberspace if our efforts to raise resilience and develop our capabilities do not keep pace, it said.

The report also highlighted the threat posed by fast-evolving AI technology to elections, including a U.K. national election due to be held by January 2025.

While Britain's old-fashioned method of voting, with pencil and paper, makes it hard for hackers to disrupt the vote itself, the centre said deepfake videos and hyper-realistic bots would make the spread of disinformation during a campaign easier.

Also Read

India suffering high cybersecurity skill gap, 40k open positions: Report

Telangana, Unesco join hands to implement UN recommendation on ethics of AI

SAP's India arm eyes more patents, jobs amid artificial intelligence push

Companies using GenAI should follow self-regulation, says Mastercard CEO

Time to start thinking about governance of superintelligence: OpenAI CEO

As fighting empties north Gaza, humanitarian crisis worsens in south

Israel govt approves new outline plan to increase its energy storage

Nearly 102 staff members killed in Gaza in Israel-Hamas war: UN aid agency

Huawei and Xiaomi lead China smartphone market's double-digit rebound

iPhone maker Foxconn's profit beats views in sign of resilient demand

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Artificial intelligencecybersecurity infrastructurecybersecurityUK govt

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals

India News

7th Pay Commission: After central govt, several states announce hike in DA

Isro invites innovative ideas, robotic rover designs from student community

Economy News

Cash-strapped Pakistan sold weapons worth $364 mn to Ukraine: Report

Crude oil prices edge higher as IEA raises demand growth forecast

Next Story