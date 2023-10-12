Home / World News / UK foreign secretary runs for cover as siren goes off during Israel visit

UK foreign secretary runs for cover as siren goes off during Israel visit

Cleverly is in Israel to meet survivors of the Hamas attacks and senior Israeli leaders

Press Trust of India Jerusalem
Talking about the experience, Cleverly on X wrote that the threat of Hamas rockets lingers over every Israeli man, woman and child | Photo: ANI twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 7:04 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

UK foreign secretary James Cleverly, who is currently in Israel, ran for cover as sirens go off in the Jewish nation, according to the foreign ministry here on Wednesday.

Cleverly is in Israel to meet survivors of the Hamas attacks and senior Israeli leaders.

Posting a video on X, the Israeli foreign ministry said, "Watch: while UK FM @JamesCleverly visits Ofakim in southern Israel, a siren goes off warning of incoming Hamas rocket fire."
 


"This is the reality Israelis live with every day," it said.

 

Talking about the experience, Cleverly on X wrote that the threat of Hamas rockets lingers over every Israeli man, woman and child.

"Today I've seen a glimpse of what millions experience every day...This is why we are standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel," he said.

Israel, which mobilised 360,000 reservists, has vowed an unprecedented offensive against Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, after its fighters broke through the border fence and stormed into the country's south through air, land and sea on October 7.

On the fifth day, the Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, had been killed in Israel while in Gaza, 950 people had been killed, including 260 children and 230 women, according to authorities there.

Hamas is holding an estimated 150 Israelis hostages. The group continued to fire rockets at Israel, including a heavy barrage at the southern town of Ashkelon.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

Blinken to travel to Israel in display of US solidarity after Hamas attacks

Social media riddled with misinformation on Israel-Hamas war, say experts

Samsung's profit slows in sign of semiconductor chip market bottom

How Deif, secretive Hamas commander masterminded attack on Israel

Israel claims 'hostile aircraft' entered country from Lebanon, alarms north

Sikh man who housed, fed Khalistanis in India allowed into Canada: Report

Topics :UKIsrael-PalestineisraelHamas

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 7:04 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound Telangana

Rajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates

World Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees Celsius

UP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin Gupta

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Next Story