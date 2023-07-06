Home / World News / UK PM Rishi Sunak taps Scholz to help delay EU's looming EV tariff

UK PM Rishi Sunak taps Scholz to help delay EU's looming EV tariff

The UK has raised the issue directly with Berlin, one of the people said

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 10:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rishi Sunak is looking to enroll Germany’s Olaf Scholz to help delay upcoming tariffs on electric vehicles shipped between the UK and the European Union, according to people familiar with the matter.

The UK prime minister tapping the leader to the home of Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes comes as the EU isn’t budging from its timetable with a phase-in starting next year. The looming 10 per cent tariff on EVs crossing the Channel could cost the industry €4.3 billion ($4.7 billion) and boost competition from China, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said last month. 

The UK has raised the issue directly with Berlin, one of the people said. Spokespeople for Downing Street and the German government declined to comment.  Under the UK’s post-Brexit arrangements, EVs traded between Britain and the EU from next year will attract a 10 per cent tariff if less than 45 per cent of their value comes from the region.

Also Read

Rishi Sunak scores as UK vote winner over Boris Johnson in new survey

New poll claims Rishi Sunak, 15 ministers may lose seat in general election

UK PM Rishi Sunak takes nuanced approach to China threat in defence plan

UK PM Rishi Sunak's wife earned Rs 68 cr in dividend income from Infosys

UK PM Rishi Sunak admits disappointing' first electoral test outcome

'Socialist values' vow: Tesla, China rivals to end brutal EV price war

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin still in Russia, says Belarus President

UK govt loses legal bid to keep Boris Johnson's messages from Covid inquiry

US job openings dip to 9.8 million, showing resilience in labour market

US agency seeks updated responses, data from Tesla in Autopilot probe

Topics :Rishi Sunak

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story