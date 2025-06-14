UK sends fighter jets to protect its military bases over Iran threat

By Ellen Milligan

The UK is moving aircraft to the Middle East to protect its military bases, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, as he urged Israel and Iran to de-escalate their conflict.

“We are moving assets to the region, including jets,” Starmer told reporters on the way to the Group of Seven meeting in Canada. The deployment includes fighter jets and refuelling planes, in addition to Royal Air Force assets already in the Middle East as part of the UK’s Operation Shader commitment.

Iran has warned Britain, the US and France that it would target their bases and ships if they help block its missile and drone retaliation for Israel’s attack on its nuclear assets, the BBC reported on Saturday, citing state media.