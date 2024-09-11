Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Ukraine braces for hardest winter due to Russian attacks on energy infra

Ukraine braces for hardest winter due to Russian attacks on energy infra

According to the United Nations and the World Bank, Ukraine lost more than half of its power-generating capacity in the first 14 months of the war

energy, electricity
The group is calling for internationally backed investments worth nearly 4.5 billion euros (USD 4.9 billion) through 2030, focusing on renewable projects dominated by the solar photovoltaic sector (photo: Shutterstock)
AP Kyiv
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 7:01 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ukraine's prime minister warned on Tuesday that the country could be facing its toughest winter since the full-scale Russian invasion began, as airstrikes against the country's beleaguered energy infrastructure intensify.

Russian attacks continue to hammer Ukraine's energy generation capacity, leaving the country heavily reliant on its three functioning nuclear power stations and electricity imports from European Union countries.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Energy resilience is one of our greatest challenges this year, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told a news conference in Kyiv.

We successfully got through what was essentially two and a half winters. We will get through three, with this upcoming heating season likely being just as difficult, if not the hardest, he said.

Shmyhal said Ukraine's government, helped by European countries, was urgently developing initiatives to decentralise its power generation, to make it less vulnerable to attacks. That includes expanding renewable power capacity a development applauded by environmental groups.

Greenpeace has argued that a decentralized solar power network which would be harder to damage with Russian missile and drone strikes could rapidly help repair domestic capacity, and is urging the government to make a bolder expansion into green energy.

More From This Section

Harris-Trump get ready for landmark debate after tumultuous campaign summer

OpenAI plans to release 'Strawberry' for ChatGPT in 2 weeks: Report

BMW brake recall, VW job threat deepen German automobile industry crisis

Mario Draghi's call for joint EU bonds hits wall of German opposition

TSMC revenue increases by 33% in August as AI chip demand holds up

The group is calling for internationally backed investments worth nearly 4.5 billion euros (USD 4.9 billion) through 2030, focusing on renewable projects dominated by the solar photovoltaic sector.

(Our) research says that the current targets, which the Ukrainian government set for reaching solar energy by 2027, could be increased at least fivefold. This is a very conservative evaluation, Natalia Gozak, head of Greenpeace in Ukraine, told The Associated Press after the group opened an office in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to the United Nations and the World Bank, Ukraine lost more than half of its power-generating capacity in the first 14 months of the war, with the situation continuing to deteriorate. Much of the country's solar power generation was also lost because areas in the south of the country with more abundant sunlight came under Russian occupation.

The pre-war power mix in Ukraine was heavily dominated by traditional sources of energy, with coal, oil, natural gas and nuclear making up nearly 95 per cent of the total, according to the two bodies.

Alexander Egit, an executive director at Greenpeace for Central and Eastern Europe, urged Western donor nations to back projects focused on renewable energy during and after the war.

We expect billions of euros to be invested in Ukraine's reconstruction by the European Union and beyond, he said. Greenpeace's role is to advocate for decentralised renewable energy to ensure Ukraine is rebuilt as a modern, green, and independent nation.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IMF pushes Kyiv on transparency after Ukrenergo chief Kudrytskyi's ouster

News update: Mamata Banerjee invites agitating junior doctors for meeting over RG Kar issue

Maybe by year end: Ukraine envoy on President Zelenskyy's visit to India

Sanctioned tanker with Arctic LNG 2 cargo moving east along Northern Sea

NSA Doval to visit Russia for Brics meet, may discuss Ukraine conflict

Topics :UkraineRussiaenergy sector

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story