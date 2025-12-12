Ukraine claims drone strikes in Caspian as Zelenskyy seeks European support

Ukraine on Thursday claimed that its long-range drones had struck a major offshore oil platform in the Caspian Sea earlier in the week, reported CNN. This the Ukrainians claim was part of an undisclosed mission. CNN reported that this signals a new expansion of its target list in a campaign to cut off the Russian energy revenues funding its war.

Meanwhile, the Kyiv Post reported that European leaders have been mounting an emergency diplomatic counteroffensive to keep US President Donald Trump from locking Ukraine into what they fear would be a rushed, Russia-tilted peace deal.

They fear the Kremlin is exploiting Trump's push for a quick foreign-policy victory, with the US president privately signaling he wants the issue resolved before New Year's.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday issued a stark warning that the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict risks escalating into a global conflict, cautioning that "things like this end up in third world wars." Speaking to reporters at the White House after signing an Executive Order aimed at preventing a "patchwork" of state-level artificial intelligence regulations, Trump revealed that 25,000 people, mostly soldiers, were killed in the war last month alone and expressed deep frustration over the continued bloodshed and reiterated his push for an immediate end to hostilities. "I'd like to see the killing stop. 25,000 people died last month, mostly soldiers, but some people also where bombs were dropped but for the most part, 25,000 soldiers died last month. I would love to see it stop. And we're working very hard," the US President said.