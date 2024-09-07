Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ukraine expresses concern over transfer of Iranian missiles to Russia

In a statement emailed to reporters, the ministry said the deepening military co-operation between Tehran and Moscow was a threat to Ukraine, Europe and the Middle East

Ukraine Crisis
United States, a key ally of Ukraine, also voiced concern about the potential transfer of missiles. | File Photo: Reuters
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Saturday it was deeply concerned by reports about a possible impending transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia.
 
In a statement emailed to reporters, the ministry said the deepening military co-operation between Tehran and Moscow was a threat to Ukraine, Europe and the Middle East, and called on the international community to increase pressure on Iran and Russia.
 

CNN and the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Iran had transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, citing unidentified sources.
 
Reuters reported in August that Russia was expecting the imminent delivery of hundreds of Fath-360 close-range ballistic missiles from Iran and that dozens of Russian military personnel were being trained in Iran on the satellite-guided weapons for eventual use in the war in Ukraine.
 
On Friday, the United States, a key ally of Ukraine, also voiced concern about the potential transfer of missiles.
 
"Any transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia would represent a dramatic escalation in Iran's support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said.


First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

