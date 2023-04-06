Home / World News / Ukraine needs $14.1 bn for reconstruction this year in war-affected areas

Ukraine needs $14.1 bn for reconstruction this year in war-affected areas

Amid Russia's full scale invasion of Kiev, Ukraine needs about $14.1 billion this year to implement rapid recovery in war-affected areas

Kiev
Ukraine needs $14.1 bn for reconstruction this year in war-affected areas

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 2:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid Russia's full scale invasion of Kiev, Ukraine needs about $14.1 billion this year to implement rapid recovery in war-affected areas, the Finance Ministry said.

Out of the amount, some $3.3 billion has been allocated from the state budget, and the government hopes to raise the remaining funds from donors and the private sector, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying in a statement.

According to the statement, Ukraine plans to collect part of the money through the Multi-Agency Donor Coordination Platform.

This year, the government will focus on rapid recovery in such areas as energy infrastructure, humanitarian demining, and restoration of damaged housing.

The reconstruction of critical and social infrastructure, and support for small and medium-sized businesses are also among government priorities.

Launched on January 26, the Multi-Agency Donor Coordination Platform is aimed at coordinating existing and new mechanisms to support Ukraine's budget, as well as rapid recovery and reconstruction, according to the statement.

--IANS

ksk/

 

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictUkraineKiev Ukraine

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 1:50 PM IST

Also Read

Fighting in Ukraine currently deadlocked, says spy chief Budanov

Russia attacks Kyiv, eastern Ukraine with drones; air raid sirens heard

Russia releases 108 captive Ukrainian women in latest prison exchange

Russia attacks Ukraine with 16 Iran-made drones, Kiev officials claim

Russia planning offensive on Feb 24, says Ukraine's defence minister

Donald Trump faces 'legal tsunami' post New York court arraignment

Climate change can drive global outbreaks in dengue, Chikungunya: WHO

Saudi Arabia and Iran agree to reopen embassies, ease air travel norms

25-year-old stabs at least 4 kids to death in Brazil kindergarten

SL to finalise negotiations with creditors before 1st review of IMF bailout

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story