Ukraine's Zelenskyy praises Trump's 'impressive' presidential election win

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rapidly congratulated Donald Trump on Wednesday morning for winning the US election, saying the Republican's "peace through strength" approach to global affairs could bring a "just peace" closer in Ukraine.

US Elections 2024 Result Zelenskiy, in a message shortly after Trump claimed victory, praised the election win as "impressive" and said he looked forward to an "era of a strong United States of America under President Trump's decisive leadership." The speed of the message aimed to quickly build ties with the next administration in Washington amid persistent uncertainty over what a Trump presidency would mean for the war.

Under Democratic President Joe Biden, the United States has poured in tens of billions of dollars in military and financial aid since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

Trump has criticised the level of US support, refused to say he wants Ukraine to win the war and promised to end the conflict before he takes office in January, without explaining how.

"I appreciate President Trump's commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs," Zelenskiy wrote in his statement.

"This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together."

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a lawmaker from the Holos party, said the transition until Trump takes office in January could be significant.

"There is a window of opportunity for Biden and the Democrats to take the bold steps they have not dared to take before," he wrote on Telegram.

He said the expectations for Trump's presidency would be determined by his appointments.

As the results rolled in on Wednesday morning, residents of Kyiv said they were eager to hear how he would stop the war.

"I guess we are all waiting for just the only thing” just to stop the war and as Trump promised to stop the war in just one day, we are all waiting for it," said Oleksii Iarokha, 41.

"We are waiting for this straight move: stop the war in just one day. It could be today, tomorrow, we can wait till Friday. You are the president, please do it, Mr. Trump."