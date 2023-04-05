Home / World News / Ukraine to discuss NATO accession prospects in Brussels: FM Kuleba

Ukraine to discuss NATO accession prospects in Brussels: FM Kuleba

The NATO-Ukraine Commission will also touch upon the issue of stable support for Ukraine from NATO member states, he said

Kiev
Ukraine to discuss NATO accession prospects in Brussels: FM Kuleba

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 6:32 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ukraine will discuss the prospects of joining the NATO at the NATO-Ukraine Commission meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Ukraine's membership of NATO will be one of the main topics of the talks today," Kuleba was quoted as saying by the government press service on Tuesday.

Another key theme of the meeting will be speeding up the delivery of military assistance to Ukraine, including artillery ammunition and armoured vehicles, needed for launching a counteroffensive in conflict with Russia, the Minister added.

The NATO-Ukraine Commission will also touch upon the issue of stable support for Ukraine from NATO member states, he said.

Later in the day, the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission will be held within the framework of the NATO foreign ministers summit, Xinhua news agency reported.

The NATO foreign ministers summit is held in Brussels on April 4-5.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

Topics :UkraineNATO allianceRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 2:25 AM IST

Also Read

Sweden, Finland discuss NATO accession with Turkey, says military bloc

Ukraine deserves to start EU accession talks this year, says Zelenskyy

Sweden braces for anti-Turkey demonstrations amid NATO accession bid

In setback to Putin, Finland set to officially become NATO member

NATO Chief Stoltenberg urges Turkey to endorse Finland, Sweden accession

McKinsey shutting down restructuring business, reported Wall Street Journal

US is providing Ukraine with $2.6 billion in military aid as war rages

Twitter has not revoked legacy verified blue tick from most accounts

Trump in police custody ahead of his arraignment at Manhattan court

Ex-US Prez Trump arrives at Manhattan court to face criminal charges

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story