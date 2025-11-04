Home / World News / China's Xi seeks to boost investment, deepen economic ties with Russia

China's Xi seeks to boost investment, deepen economic ties with Russia

Xi met Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Beijing at the Great Hall of the People, a day after Chinese Premier Li Qiang held a meeting with Mishustin in Hangzhou

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President
The Kremlin has highlighted the significance of Mishustin's visit at a time when Russia is under major Western sanctions over its war in Ukraine (Photo:PTI)
Reuters BEIJING
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 11:42 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China's President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sought to expand mutual investment with Russia and affirmed Beijing's commitment to advance ties despite "turbulent" external conditions, Chinese state media reported. 
Xi met Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Beijing at the Great Hall of the People, a day after Chinese Premier Li Qiang held a meeting with Mishustin in Hangzhou, where Li said China wanted to strengthen cooperation with Russia and defend shared security interests. 
The Kremlin has highlighted the significance of Mishustin's visit at a time when Russia is under major Western sanctions over its war in Ukraine and looking to stem a recent slowdown in trade with China. 
"China-Russia relations have stayed the course toward higher-level and higher-quality development, advancing steadily despite a turbulent external environment," Xi told Mishustin, according to state broadcaster CCTV. 
"Safeguarding, consolidating and developing China-Russia relations is a strategic choice for both sides," Xi said. 
He highlighted industries such as energy, agriculture, aerospace, digital economy and green development where the two countries could advance cooperation and foster new engines of growth. 
Mishustin said it was important for both sides to continue creating favourable conditions for attracting mutual investment and supporting joint projects, according to Russia's TASS news agency. 
Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a "no-limits" partnership in February 2022 days before Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. 
Since then, Russia has turned to China to blunt the impact of sanctions, highlighting record trade, increased settlements in yuan and deepening energy cooperation. 
Bilateral commerce has, however, declined in recent months as China faces mounting US pressure over trade and technology.
Chinese state oil majors suspended purchases of seaborne Russian oil following US sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil, Moscow's two biggest oil companies, Reuters reported last month. 
In a joint communique published on the Russian government website on Tuesday, both countries agreed to "strengthen cooperation in all spheres and respond appropriately to external challenges." 
Russia also reaffirmed its adherence to the "one-China" principle and opposition to "Taiwan independence". 
China regards democratically-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory. Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's claim and says only the island's people can decide their future. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump threatened by our campaign: NYC Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani

1 dead, thousands displaced as Typhoon Kalmaegi sweeps central Philippines

No safe passage for 200 Hamas terrorists trapped in Rafah: Netanyahu

Most donors to Trump ballroom project have federal contracts: Report

Trump backs Cuomo, warns of funding cuts if Mamdani wins NYC mayoral race

Topics :ChinaRussia Ukraine ConflictRussiaTrump tariffs

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story