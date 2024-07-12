'Ukrainian Prez Putin, vice-prez Trump': Biden's new gaffe is viral. WATCH

Biden calls Donald Trump as vice president

“Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be Vice President if she was not qualified…,” he said.

Before he could extinguish the flames from recent gaffes, 81-year-old Biden, already struggling to convince the world his re-election bid won’t be disastrous due to his age, is now caught in a fresh blaze with his recent remarks.

Democrats appeal to Biden to withdraw from race

Experts and leaders of his own Democratic Party have pointed out that Biden may not be a good fit to helm the office on account of his declining cognitive abilities after his disastrous debate against Trump on June 27 became the subject of worldwide mockery.

As many as 13 of the 213 Democrats in the House have appealed publicly to the president to withdraw from the election race, which will culminate on November 5.

Biden called himself a black woman

The increasing scrutiny against Biden follows as these are not only blunders that he is being remembered for. A week ago, the US leader had a bizarre verbal slip, where he referred to himself as a ‘black woman’ during an interview with a private television channel.

This was after he confused himself with Harris while remembering his own tenure as the Vice President under Barack Obama.

The oldest sitting US president in history

These incidents have only solidified the concerns of the critics, who have long pointed out that Biden is unfit for the office. If re-elected for a second term, he would become the oldest sitting president in the history of the US.

Trump eyes a comeback as Biden struggles

Meanwhile, Trump is seeking to capitalise on this opportunity to make a political comeback, following his humiliating loss in the 2020 election. The 77-year-old former president is under scrutiny for his age, as some of his fumbles have also come to the spotlight. Nevertheless, he commands an edge over Biden as the voters remain sceptical of the Democrat leader’s age, which they see as a ‘liability’.

Biden’s medical report labels him "fit"

Biden has consistently defended his health and maintained that he is in ‘good shape’. In February, his annual health report showed that he was in ‘good’ health.

According to the report, the US president had a root canal last year and is being treated for sleep apnea but is ‘fit for duty’. His allergies and spinal arthritis are being treated with medication.