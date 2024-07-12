Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / 'Ukrainian Prez Putin, vice-prez Trump': Biden's new gaffe is viral. WATCH

'Ukrainian Prez Putin, vice-prez Trump': Biden's new gaffe is viral. WATCH

Experts and leaders of his own Democratic Party have pointed out that Joe Biden may not be a good fit to helm the office on account of his declining cognitive abilities

US President Joe Biden walks to deliver remarks after the US Supreme Court ruled on former US President Donald Trump's bid for immunity, at the White House in Washington
US President Joe Biden walks to deliver remarks after the US Supreme Court ruled on former US President Donald Trump's bid for immunity, at the White House in Washington, US, July 1, 2024. (Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 10:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
United States President Joe Biden put his political life further on the line after he mistakenly introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as his rival, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the NATO summit on Thursday.

“Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin,” Biden said at the Nato summit in Washington, as he introduced the Ukrainian leader.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Hours later at a press conference, he referred to his predecessor Donald Trump as the “Vice President,” mixing him up with his deputy in office, Kamala Harris.

Biden calls Donald Trump as vice president

“Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be Vice President if she was not qualified…,” he said.

Before he could extinguish the flames from recent gaffes, 81-year-old Biden, already struggling to convince the world his re-election bid won’t be disastrous due to his age, is now caught in a fresh blaze with his recent remarks.

Democrats appeal to Biden to withdraw from race

Experts and leaders of his own Democratic Party have pointed out that Biden may not be a good fit to helm the office on account of his declining cognitive abilities after his disastrous debate against Trump on June 27 became the subject of worldwide mockery.

More From This Section

At least 65 people believed to be missing after landslide in Nepal

US June budget deficit shrinks to $66 billion after calendar shifts

Landslide sweeps 2 buses on Central Nepal highway, many suspected missing

Prez Joe Biden ready to undergo neurological exam if doctors recommend

Israel-Gaza war should end now, Israel must not occupy Gaza: Prez Biden


As many as 13 of the 213 Democrats in the House have appealed publicly to the president to withdraw from the election race, which will culminate on November 5.

Biden called himself a black woman

The increasing scrutiny against Biden follows as these are not only blunders that he is being remembered for. A week ago, the US leader had a bizarre verbal slip, where he referred to himself as a ‘black woman’ during an interview with a private television channel.

This was after he confused himself with Harris while remembering his own tenure as the Vice President under Barack Obama.

The oldest sitting US president in history

These incidents have only solidified the concerns of the critics, who have long pointed out that Biden is unfit for the office. If re-elected for a second term, he would become the oldest sitting president in the history of the US.

Trump eyes a comeback as Biden struggles

Meanwhile, Trump is seeking to capitalise on this opportunity to make a political comeback, following his humiliating loss in the 2020 election. The 77-year-old former president is under scrutiny for his age, as some of his fumbles have also come to the spotlight. Nevertheless, he commands an edge over Biden as the voters remain sceptical of the Democrat leader’s age, which they see as a ‘liability’. 

Biden’s medical report labels him "fit"

Biden has consistently defended his health and maintained that he is in ‘good shape’. In February, his annual health report showed that he was in ‘good’ health. 

According to the report, the US president had a root canal last year and is being treated for sleep apnea but is ‘fit for duty’. His allergies and spinal arthritis are being treated with medication.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: SC to give verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest plea in excise policy scam case

Joe Biden mistakenly refers to Zelenskiy as Putin before correcting himself

President Joe Biden says 'no good reason' to talk to Putin right now

China will face consequences for helping Russia against Ukraine: Biden

An excellent prosecutor, Kamala Harris qualified to be president: Joe Biden

Topics :Joe BidenVladimir PutinKamala HarrisRussia Ukraine ConflictUS ElectionUnited StatesBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story