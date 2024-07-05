Business Standard
Joe Biden says he is 'first black woman to serve with a black president'

This blunder comes just a week after Biden's debate with Donald Trump, which left many questioning his political viability

US President Joe Biden (Photo: Reuters)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 1:39 PM IST

US President Joe Biden has once again found himself at the centre of media frenzy after a series of verbal missteps during the Independence Day celebrations. In a notable gaffe, Biden declared himself “proud to be the first black woman to serve with a black president”, confusing himself with Kamala Harris, the current Vice President.

This blunder comes just a week after Biden’s debate with Donald Trump, which left many questioning his political viability. During an interview with Philadelphia’s Wurd radio station, Biden intended to highlight Harris’s historic role but ended up muddling his own tenure as Vice President under Barack Obama. 

“By the way, I’m proud to be, as I said, the first Vice President, first black woman… to serve with a black President,” Biden stated.

The President’s verbal fumbles further extended to his appearance on The Earl Ingram Show, a program targeting black listeners in Wisconsin but broadcast nationwide. When discussing the importance of voting, Biden’s response was confusing, seemingly referencing the Supreme Court's recent decision granting Trump significant immunity from prosecution. He stated, “You need someone, someone who is going to make sure that – the Supreme Court just issued a decision, by the way, that threatens the American principle that we have no kings in America. There’s no one above the law.”

Adding to the controversy, Biden, 81, misspoke again while addressing military families on the White House South Lawn. During his four-minute speech, he declared, “I’m not going anywhere,” but awkwardly referred to Trump as “one of our colleagues.”

These mistakes have intensified pressure on Biden to consider stepping down as the Democratic presidential candidate, especially as doubts grow about his ability to defeat Trump in the upcoming November election. Critics argue that Biden’s propensity for verbal slips is not new, but his recent 90-minute debate performance, where he frequently appeared disoriented, has heightened concerns. Despite admitting to supporters that he no longer speaks as “smoothly” as before, the debate has sparked further questions about his capability to serve another term. Public opinion polls indicate a significant drop in support for Biden post-debate, while confidence in Harris has increased.

In a bid to rally support, Biden addressed Democratic governors on Wednesday, asserting his readiness to face Trump and requesting their backing. Nonetheless, The New York Times reported that Biden confided in them about needing more rest and fewer work hours, suggesting that he should avoid events after 8 pm.

Although a few elected Democrats have publicly called for Biden to step aside, most have refrained from making any statements. Speculation abounds that many are awaiting detailed polls from battleground states, expected in the coming days, to gauge Biden’s support before making any public declarations.

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 1:39 PM IST

