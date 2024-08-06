UN following situation in B'desh 'very closely'; calls for calm, restraint

The United Nations is following the situation in Bangladesh "very closely" and calls for calm and restraint in the wake of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and escape from the country, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday. Farhan Haq, the UN Deputy Spokesperson, told the daily briefing that the UN is following the situation in the South Asian country "very closely". Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "We continue to call for calm and restraint and to urge all parties to respect the right to peaceful assembly and expression," Haq said, adding that the UN urges security forces to protect those out on the streets of Dhaka and other cities of Bangladesh.

In response to a question from the Press Trust of India on the situation, Haq said: "For us, the important things are for the parties to remain calm, and we want to emphasise the importance of a peaceful, orderly and democratic transition.

"We stand in full solidarity with the people of Bangladesh at this time and we call for full respect for their democratic and human rights. And ultimately, regarding what's happened so far, there's a need for a full, independent and impartial investigation into all acts of violence."



He added that the UN is in touch with authorities in the region, "and our country team is in touch with authorities in Bangladesh.

"But, right now the situation is moving very swiftly. We'll have to see what happens once the dust settles," he said.

More From This Section

Bangladesh descended into chaos as Prime Minister Hasina surreptitiously resigned and fled the country in a military aircraft while the army stepped in to fill the power vacuum.

As the news of Hasina's departure spread, hundreds broke into her residence, vandalising and looting the interiors, providing dramatic expression to the anti-government protests that have killed more than 300 people in a fortnight.