Unjust, unfair: Taliban on Pakistan's decision to expel Afghan refugees

The Taliban's acting minister urged the Pakistani people and clerics to stop such "violent" actions against Afghan refugees in the country

Taliban's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 9:28 AM IST
Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed acting Minister of Defense Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid has condemned Pakistan's caretaker government's latest decision to expel Afghan refugees by October 31, calling it an "unjust" decision, TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

Mujahid while speaking at the 14th graduation ceremony of the police academy in Kabul, said that the decision will harm bilateral relations between Kabul and Islamabad.

The Taliban's acting minister urged the Pakistani people and clerics to stop such "violent" actions against Afghan refugees in the country.

Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid also called on Afghan investors who have invested in Pakistan to stop investing in their host countries and use their assets for the self-sufficiency of Afghanistan.

The Taliban's acting Defense Minister said: "This is an unjust decision and an unfair decision. We ask Pakistan's citizens, its religious clerics and political elders, to stop these officials who are committing this kind of terror and cruelty to Afghans."

Meanwhile, speaking at the 14th graduation ceremony of the police academy in Kabul, the Taliban-appointed deputy foreign minister of Afghanistan, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, reacted to Pakistan's decision to expel Afghan refugees from its soil, saying that the decision was out of line with the manners of neighbour countries and international laws.

Stanikzai called on Pakistani officials to behave with their language in gatherings and not harm the bilateral relations by making allegations against Afghans.

"We have solved our security and economic problems and we have experience in this regard and if Pakistan wants, we can provide them consultation in solving the problems," he said, as per TOLO News.

This comes as Pakistan's caretaker government decided to expel Afghan refugees by October 31, an issue which sparked reactions inside and outside the country.

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 9:28 AM IST

