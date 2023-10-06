Home / World News / Trump may visit Capitol to address Republicans as they pick a new speaker

Trump may visit Capitol to address Republicans as they pick a new speaker

Some on the far right have floated the idea of Trump as a speaker candidate perhaps on an interim basis

AP Washington
Gaetz and Greene are both Trump allies, though Greene voted against the motion to remove McCarthy | (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 8:46 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Former President Donald Trump is in talks to visit Capitol Hill next week as Republicans debate who should be the next speaker of the House following Kevin McCarthy's ouster, according to two people familiar with the talks.

Some on the far right have floated the idea of Trump as a speaker candidate perhaps on an interim basis. One of the people cautioned that if Trump goes ahead with the visit, he would be there to talk with Republican lawmakers and not to pitch himself for the role.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement.

Trump is being encouraged to run by a small group of far-right allies including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. McCarthy, of California, lost his position this week when eight Republicans supported a motion introduced by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz to remove him from the speakership.

Gaetz and Greene are both Trump allies, though Greene voted against the motion to remove McCarthy.

Trump, the early front-runner for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination, wrote in a social media post that he will do whatever is necessary to help with the Speaker of the House selection process, short term, until the final selection of a GREAT REPUBLICAN SPEAKER is made - A Speaker who will help a new, but highly experienced President, ME, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

The trip would be Trump's first to the Capitol since leaving office and since his supporters violently stormed the building in a bid to halt the peaceful transition of power from him to Democrat Joe Biden on January 6, 2021.

Politico first reported Trump's consideration of a visit.

Also Read

Biden WH strategy for impeachment inquiry: Dismiss. Compartmentalize. Scold

Trump could soon be indicted in Georgia over election manipulation case

The Trump saga: Indictment, RICO law & future of presidential campaign

Trump heads to NY to face civil trial after suing ex-lawyer for $500mn

On the brink of govt shutdown, US Senate tries to approve funding

Developed nations pledge $9.3 bn to climate fund at gathering in Germany

US court allows Tahawwur Rana more time to file motion against extradition

Will continue to foster stronger defence partnership with India: Pentagon

LIVE: 7 killed, 46 injured in massive fire at building in Mumbai's Goregaon

India, EU discuss ways to sustain secure maritime environment in Brussels

Topics :Donald TrumpUS CapitolUS Republicans

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 8:46 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of Georgia

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out here

Cricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest

PM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story