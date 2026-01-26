7 killed and 1 survived private business jet crash in snow in Maine

The Federal Aviation Administration says seven people were killed and a crew member survived with serious injuries when a private business jet crashed in a snowstorm at Maine's Bangor International Airport.

The Bombardier Challenger 600 carrying eight people crashed on takeoff Sunday night as New England and much of the country grappled with a massive winter storm.

The airport, about 200 miles north of Boston, shut down after the crash.

Snowfall was heavy at the time, as it was in many other parts of the country.