7 killed and 1 survived private business jet crash in snow in Maine

AP Maine (US)
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2026 | 9:43 PM IST
The Federal Aviation Administration says seven people were killed and a crew member survived with serious injuries when a private business jet crashed in a snowstorm at Maine's Bangor International Airport.

The Bombardier Challenger 600 carrying eight people crashed on takeoff Sunday night as New England and much of the country grappled with a massive winter storm.

The airport, about 200 miles north of Boston, shut down after the crash.

Snowfall was heavy at the time, as it was in many other parts of the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :United StatescrashInternational News

First Published: Jan 26 2026 | 9:42 PM IST

