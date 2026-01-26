ArcelorMittal shuts Ukraine unit as EU green rules, war hit costs

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine's largest steelmaker, will close one of its production units in the second quarter, it said on Monday, citing EU environmental policy and high local power prices caused by Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

The plant, located in south-eastern Ukraine approximately 70 km (43.5 miles) from the front line, is to close its blooming mill, which produces billets for the enterprise's small-gauge and wire mills.

The company said the European Union's introduction of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism from January 1 effectively closed the market to a significant portion of Ukrainian metallurgical products.

The CBAM is the EU's tool to put a fair price on carbon emitted during the production of carbon-intensive goods entering the bloc.