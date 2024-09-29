US airstrikes on Syria kill 37 militants affiliated to extremist groups

In Syria, 37 militants affiliated to the extremist Islamic State group and an al-Qaeda-linked group were killed in two strikes, the United States military said Sunday.

Two of the dead were senior militants, it said.

US Central Command said it struck northwestern Syria on Tuesday, targeting a senior militant from the al-Qaeda-linked Hurras al-Deen group and eight others. They say he was responsible for overseeing military operations.

They also announced a strike from earlier this month on September 16, where they conducted a large-scale airstrike on an IS training camp in a remote undisclosed location in central Syria. That attack killed 28 militants, including at least four Syrian leaders.