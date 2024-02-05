Home / World News / US allies 'reassured' Biden LNG pause does not affect current exports

Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 10:28 PM IST
US allies concerned about steady supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are reassured when they understand President Joe Biden's pause on LNG export approvals does not affect currently permitted shipments, a US State Department official said on Monday.

"I've found that our allies who raise these issues with me, tend to be quickly reassured when you explain to them what this is, which is a pause," not a reversal, Geoffrey Pyatt, an assistant secretary for energy resources, told reporters in a call. "This policy will have no impact on currently permitted LNG exports."
 

Europe will have enough gas supply for the next 10 years and beyond despite the pause on LNG export approvals from new projects, EU energy officials and analysts said, dismissing industry's warnings.
 
Germany's gas importers SEFE and Uniper, Japan's top LNG buyer JERA and lobby groups have warned that the U.S. decision might compromise energy security worldwide. SEFE and JERA plan to buy gas from Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass 2 plant, one of the projects affected by the pause.
 
The US is the world's top LNG exporter and Pyatt said the shipments will roughly double by the end of the decade as already approved projects ramp up.
 
"When you lay all of this out, it's pretty clear that there is no reason for concern among our allies, whether they be in Asia like Japan, or in Europe," Pyatt said.

Topics :United StatesLNGEnergy

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 10:28 PM IST

