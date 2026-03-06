Home / World News / US announces closure of Embassy in Kuwait following Iranian strikes

US announces closure of Embassy in Kuwait following Iranian strikes

Iran has fired waves of missiles and drones at the American-allied Gulf country since the start of the war

Six American soldiers were killed in an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait on Sunday | Image: Bloomberg
AP Dubai
Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 6:49 AM IST
The State Department on Thursday announced the closure of the US Embassy in Kuwait following retaliatory Iranian strikes.

Six American soldiers were killed in an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait on Sunday.

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 6:49 AM IST

