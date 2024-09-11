Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

US announces over $700 mn in aid for Ukraine's energy grid, other projects

At a news conference Blinken said the assistance also would provide humanitarian support and pay for demining operations

Antony Blinken, Blinken
Late last week, the US announced it was sending $250 million more in weapons to Ukraine. | File Photo: PTI
AP Kyiv
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 11:17 PM IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced more than $700 million in aid for Ukraine Wednesday during a visit to Kyiv, aiming to bolster the energy grid that Russia has repeatedly pounded ahead of an expected difficult winter.

At a news conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Blinken said the assistance also would provide humanitarian support and pay for demining operations.

The $325 million in energy support in the package will help repair and restore Ukraine's power generation facilities, provide emergency backup power and strengthen the physical security of energy infrastructure.

Some $290 million will fund food, water, shelter, health care and education programs for Ukrainians in need in the country and refugees outside the country. The remaining $102 million will be used for mine-removal activities.

Late last week, the US announced it was sending $250 million more in weapons to Ukraine, including air defence missiles and artillery.


Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictUkraineAntony Blinken

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 11:17 PM IST

