US army's 250th anniversary parade to be held on Donald Trump's birthday

The Army on Friday confirmed there will be a military parade on President Donald Trump's birthday in June, as part of the celebration around the service's 250th birthday.

Plans for the parade, as first detailed by The Associated Press on Thursday, call for about 6,600 soldiers to march from Arlington, Virginia, to the National Mall along with 150 vehicles and 50 helicopters. Until recently, the Army's birthday festival plans did not include a massive parade, which officials say will cost tens of millions of dollars.

But Trump has long wanted a military parade, and discussions with the Pentagon about having one in conjunction with the birthday festival began less than two months ago.

The Army's 250th birthday happens to coincide with Trump's 79th birthday on June 14.

In a statement Friday, Army spokesman Steve Warren said the Army's birthday celebration will include a spectacular fireworks display, a parade, and a daylong festival on the National Mall.