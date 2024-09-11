US banks share fall on warnings of slower-than-anticipated recovery

US bank stocks fell in early trading on Wednesday, extending declines sparked by warnings of a slower-than-anticipated recovery in investment banking and an expected hit to interest income from looming rate cuts.

Bank executives this week softened investor hopes ahead of a widely expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, as well as persistent worries over the economy.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Investors are trying to reconcile a few moving parts that are both bullish and bearish," said David Wagner, portfolio manager and equity analyst at Aptus Capital Advisors.

"Rate cuts are expected to compress NII much like JPM's commentary but lower rates are also supposed to help boost spending. Thus, a tug of war has begun to see if growth can insulate the NII compression."



JPMorgan fell 1.5 per cent, Morgan Stanley dipped 2.2 per cent, Goldman Sachs dropped 1.7 per cent and Citigroup fell 2.7 per cent, while Wells Fargo dropped 2.5 per cent in early trade.



JPMorgan led the declines on Tuesday with a 5.2 per cent fall after Chief Operating Officer Daniel Pinto said forecasts for 2025 net interest income (NII), or the difference between what the bank earns on loans and pays out on deposits, were overly optimistic.



Rivals Wells Fargo and Citigroup had declined 1.2 per cent and 2.7 per cent respectively, while investment banks Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs each fell 1.6 per cent and 4.4 per cent.



Higher rates had boosted banks' loan income, but easing monetary policy would lead to smaller-than-expected increases.



Morgan Stanley has also forecast modestly lower interest income in the third quarter, with President Dan Simkowitz noting that mergers, acquisitions and initial public offering activities will remain below trends for the rest of the year.



Pinto expects trading revenue to be flat or rise 2 per cent in the quarter, while Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon anticipates a probable 10 per cent dip due to sluggish conditions in August.



Citigroup's CFO Mark Mason told investors at a conference in New York on Monday that markets revenue is likely to drop 4 per cent.

Meanwhile, Bank of America, which outperformed peers on Tuesday with a marginal drop, fell 3 per cent after Berkshire Hathaway disclosed it had sold more shares in the second-largest US lender.

