'One of the nastiest countries': Trump takes a shot at '51st state' Canada

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticised Canada, calling it “one of the nastiest countries to deal with” as trade tensions between the two nations continue. The dispute stems from Trump’s tariff policies, which led to retaliatory measures from Canada.

In an interview with Fox News, on being asked as to why he is tougher with Canada than his other bigger adversaries, Trump said, “Only because it’s meant to be our 51st state…One of the nastiest countries to deal with is Canada.”

President Trump also took a swipe at Canada’s former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was replaced by Mark Carney last week.

ALSO READ | Why Trump 2.0 could play spoilsport for India's coddled billionaires “...Now, this was Trudeau — good old Justin. I call him ‘Governor Trudeau’. His people were nasty and they weren’t telling the truth,” Trump said during the interview.

Since beginning his second term in January this year, Trump has repeatedly suggested that Canada should become the ‘51st US state’, a remark the Canadian government has dismissed.

During the interview, on being asked if his policies might influence the political landscape in Canada, where federal elections are expected by October. Trump responded by saying he found it easier to engage with the ruling Liberal Party than the opposition Conservatives, who have consistently led in public opinion polls.

“I don’t care. I think it’s easier to deal, actually, with a Liberal and maybe they’re going to win, but I don’t really care. It doesn’t matter to me at all,” he said.

Trump on Conservative leader Poilievre: ‘Not my friend’

ALSO READ | How Trump's administration paved the way for Google's $32 bn Wiz deal President Trump also made comments about Pierre Poilievre, the leader of Canada’s opposition, stating that he does not consider him an ally.

“The Conservative that’s running is, stupidly, no friend of mine. I don’t know him, but he said negative things,” Trump remarked, without explicitly naming Poilievre, who is seeking to become Canada’s next Prime Minister.

Until recently, the ruling Liberal Party — led by Trudeau since 2015 — was widely expected to face a significant defeat against the Conservatives in the upcoming election, which must take place by October 20 but could be scheduled earlier. However, the Liberals have seen a resurgence in support following Trudeau’s departure and Carney’s appointment as leader. Several recent polls suggest the gap between the two parties is narrowing, with some even indicating a lead for the Liberals.