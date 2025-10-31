US cancels Trump-Putin Budapest meeting over Russia's 'maximalist' demands

The United States has cancelled President Donald Trump 's planned meeting in Budapest with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin , citing the latter's "maximalist demands" to end the war in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The meeting was announced earlier this month with an agenda to discuss ways to end Russia's war in Ukraine. However, ahead of the meeting, the Russian foreign ministry sent a memo reiterating its demands, which include territorial claims and a guarantee that Ukraine will not be included in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato).

Putin has labelled these demands as the “root causes” of his invasion of parts of Ukraine.

ALSO READ: Trump puts meeting with Putin on hold, says it would be 'waste of time' According to the report, the memo was followed by a tense call between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which they discussed the prospects of a meeting. Following the call, Rubio informed Trump that Moscow showed no willingness to negotiate. Last week, Trump also said that his plan for a swift meeting with Putin had been put on hold because he did not want it to be a waste of time, reported the Associated Press. "I don't want to have a wasted meeting. I don't want to have a waste of time -- so we'll see what happens," Trump said.