US, Chinese officials to hold new round of trade talks in London next week

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will represent the US side in the trade talks

The meeting should go very well, Trump wrote on his social media platform Friday afternoon| Image: Bloomberg
AP Washington
Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 6:45 AM IST
Senior US administration officials will meet with a Chinese delegation on Monday in London for the next round of trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing, President Donald Trump said Friday.

The meeting comes after a phone call between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday, which the US president described as a very positive conversation as the two countries attempt to break an impasse over tariffs and global supplies of rare earth minerals.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will represent the US side in the trade talks.

The meeting should go very well, Trump wrote on his social media platform Friday afternoon.

Donald Trump China China US trade US China US China trade war Xi Jinping

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

