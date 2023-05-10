Home / World News / US consumer inflation eases to 4.9% in April after advancing 5% YoY in Mar

US consumer inflation eases to 4.9% in April after advancing 5% YoY in Mar

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% last month after gaining 0.1% in March, the Labor Department said on Wednesday

Reuters
US consumer inflation eases to 4.9% in April after advancing 5% YoY in Mar

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US consumer prices increased in April on higher gasoline costs and rents, while underlying inflation remained strong as used motor vehicle prices rebounded, potentially ensuring that the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates elevated for a while.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4 per cent last month after gaining 0.1 per cent in March, the Labor Department said on Wednesday.
 
In the 12 months through April, the CPI increased 4.9 per cent after advancing 5.0 per cent on a year-on-year basis in March.
The annual CPI peaked at 9.1 per cent last June, which was the biggest increase since November 1981, and is subsiding as last year’s initial surge in energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drops out of the calculation. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI climbing 0.4 per cent last month and increasing 5.0 per cent year-on-year.

Metaverse may contribute up to 2.4% of GDP by 2035

The metaverse could contribute as much as $760 billion or about 2.4 per cent to US annual gross domestic product by 2035, according to a study commissioned by  Meta Platforms. The concept of the metaverse includes augmented reality technologies that allow users to immerse themselves in a virtual world.

Fed impact: US corporate bankruptcies most in 13 yrs

US companies are feeling the heat of decades-high interest rates and sticky inflation, with several filing for bankruptcy protection as the era of easy money draws to a close. The tally of US companies that have gone bankrupt so far in 2023 is higher than the first four months of any year since 2010, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence showed. 

Also Read

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

Canada's inflation steady at 6.9% in Oct: National statistical agency

India's wholesale price inflation eases to two-year low of 4.73% in January

Nov inflation down, RBI's rate hike in Feb could be modest: CARE Ratings

UK ditches post-Brexit plan to scrap thousands of EU laws by year's end

Imran indicted, Pakistan burns; rupee falls all-time low to 287.29 vs $

$5mn verdict in sex abuse, defamation case clouds Trump's election bid

China delivers 2 new modern naval frigates to Pak Navy, completes order

Damage to Indian High Commission in London was not okay: UK Commissioner

Topics :US InflationUS consumer sentiment

First Published: May 10 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story