Home / World News / US consumer spending flat in March; core inflation still strong

US consumer spending flat in March; core inflation still strong

The economy expanded at a 2.6% rate in the fourth quarter

Washington
US consumer spending flat in March; core inflation still strong

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 6:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US consumer spending was unchanged in March, while underlying inflation pressures remained strong, which could see the Federal Reserve raising interest rates again next month.
The unchanged reading in consumer spending last month, reported by the Commerce Department on Friday, followed a downwardly revised 0.1% gain in February. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, was previously reported to have increased 0.2% in February. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending dipping 0.1%.

The data was included in the advance gross domestic product report for the first quarter published on Thursday, which showed consumer spending surging at a 3.7% annualized rate that period after rising at a 1.0% pace in the October-December quarter.
The overall economy grew at a 1.1% pace as the acceleration in consumer spending was offset by businesses liquidating inventories in anticipation of weaker demand later this year.

The economy expanded at a 2.6% rate in the fourth quarter.
Last month's flat reading in consumer spending set consumption on a lower growth path in the second quarter. It likely reflected Americans becoming more averse to higher prices as well as the expiration of a temporary boost to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits authorized by the US Congress to cushion low-income people and families against the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SNAP is commonly known as food stamps. Researchers from the Commerce Department's Census Bureau on Thursday estimated the end of the extra benefits had resulted in roughly 32 million people getting smaller monthly SNAP payments. They estimated that a household of four with a net monthly income of $2,000 was now getting $600 less in food stamps each month.
The economy is facing several headwinds, including higher interest rates as the Fed fights inflation, and tightening credit conditions, which could crimp both consumer and business spending. A standoff to raise the federal government's $31.4 trillion borrowing cap also poses a threat.

The Fed is expected to increase interest rates by another 25 basis points next week, potentially the last hike in the US central bank's fastest monetary policy tightening cycle since the 1980s. The Fed has raised its policy rate by 475 basis points since March of last year from the near-zero level to the current 4.75%-5.00% range.
Though inflation remains elevated, it is gradually slowing.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index gained 0.1% in March after rising 0.3% in February. In the 12 months through March, the PCE price index increased 4.2% after climbing 5.1% in February.
Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index rose 0.3% after increasing 0.3% in February. The so-called core PCE price index gained 4.6% on a year-on-year basis in March after rising 4.7% in February. The Fed tracks the PCE price indexes for its 2% inflation target.

Also Read

Reducing core inflation key to easing prices: MPC member Shashanka Bhide

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

US core inflation slows, giving Fed Reserve some breathing room on rates

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

Growth of core sector output recovers to 3-month high in September

Japan to restore preferential trade status for South Korea: Official

Pak court dismisses Imran Khan's petitions against anti-corruption agency

Euro slips on GDP data, yen slumps as BOJ maintains ultra-low rates

Facebook, Instagram to soon mandate checkout experience on Shops

Fed's review report of supervision in Silicon Valley Bank collapse out

Topics :US consumer spendingcore inflationUS economy

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story