US continues strikes on Iran as both sides threaten civilian infrastructure

The US military announced Wednesday that it was conducting a 12th night of strikes against Iran as both sides increasingly targeted civilian infrastructure.

US Central Command said the attacks were designed to "further degrade Iran's ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters," as the Americans push to regain control over the Strait of Hormuz and restore the flow of international shipping.

President Donald Trump warned earlier Wednesday that the US would destroy one bridge or power plant each time Iran shoots at a ship in the strait.

"From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT," Trump wrote on social media.

The continued American airstrikes are occurring even as diplomatic efforts show little public sign of progress and officials on both sides have dug in on the dispute over the crucial waterway for global energy that remains largely closed. The unpopular war threatens further worldwide economic disruption and is sending fuel prices up ahead of midterm US elections this fall. Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister, said his country would adopt an "eye for an eye" defense doctrine. "Any aggression against Iran, including our infrastructure, will compel a powerful and decisive response," he posted Wednesday on X. Iranian state media reported that US missiles struck locations late Wednesday near the cities of Ahvaz, Ramshir and Andimeshk in western Iran.

Meanwhile, military officials in Kuwait said on social media that their air defences were "confronting attacks by hostile drones, following the sinful Iranian aggression." Iran has responded to US attacks by targeting energy infrastructure and desalination plants that provide drinking water in parched neighbouring Gulf countries. International law generally prohibits such attacks unless the infrastructure is being used for military purposes. The costs of war are mounting The closure of the strait, through which a fifth of the world's traded oil and gas passed during peacetime, has jolted the world economy with effects far beyond the Middle East. A new threat by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen to target Saudi shipping in the Red Sea puts another trade chokepoint at risk.

Trump travelled to Dover Air Force Base on Wednesday for the arrival of the remains of four US service members. A day earlier Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth estimated in a fiery Senate hearing that the US had spent USD 37.5 billion on the war so far. Benchmark Brent crude oil rose to more than USD 93 a barrel in trading. That's up from less than USD 72 early this month, which is roughly where it was before the war. Gasoline prices are also climbing. Iran says it has the right to manage traffic and potentially charge fees in the strait, which was open to all and toll-free before the war. It has attacked ships using a route through the strait that is overseen by US forces and intended to be outside Tehran's control.

Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who has led negotiations with the US, appeared to brush off Trump's threats. "We have repeatedly said that the situation of the strait will not return to prewar conditions," he wrote on social media. Diplomatic efforts show no signs of progress Before the latest strikes, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni visited Pakistan, a key mediator in the conflict, seeking to revive diplomacy. But it was unclear what new arrangement might be reached to end the war, which lately has become a battle for control over the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Interior Ministry spokesman Ali Zeinivand said "diplomacy isn't called off" and that messages were still being exchanged, without elaborating, according to IRNA.

An Arab diplomat said Gulf states are increasingly pessimistic about finding an off-ramp for escalating hostilities and are particularly concerned about the latest round of threats. The diplomat said countries in the region, in addition to Pakistan and Turkey, are continuing to push for de-escalation. But, he said the chances for any improvement currently appear bleak. The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation. At a regional summit in the Philippines, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denounced Iran's actions in the strait. "If we create a precedent in the Middle East where a nation state can decide that they are going to control an international waterway, charge a toll and if you don't pay them, blow up your ships, we have created a very dangerous precedent which will repeat itself in other parts of the world, including in this region," he said.

Rubio said the US remains open to negotiations with Iran, "but right now they don't seem to be serious about that" so instead the focus is on protecting shipping. In response to Iran's attacks, the US re-imposed a blockade on Iranian ports. Trump signals US may attack underground nuclear site Speaking from the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump gave a dim view on possible talks, saying the US had "no interest in meeting." He signalled that US forces could soon target an under-construction Iranian nuclear site buried deep under a mountain. The site, known as Pickaxe Mountain, lies on the south side of Iran's Natanz nuclear enrichment site, which was bombed by the US during the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in 2025. But Pickaxe Mountain has remained untouched as Iran continues to dig at the site.