US control of Greenland necessary for global security, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated the importance of US control over Greenland for America’s national security and global security. Trump also said he had a “good” discussion with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the Greenland issue.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I had a very good telephone call with Mark Rutte concerning Greenland. I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland. As I expressed to everyone very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back — on that, everyone agrees!”

Trump is set to address the World Economic Forum 2026 meeting at Davos, Switzerland, tomorrow. He is likely to come across several European leaders attending the summit, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

‘Only US can ensure peace in world’ Trump has repeatedly raised concerns over Russian and Chinese ships in the region and has said that Denmark alone cannot counter such a threat and would eventually need help from the US. “The United States of America is the most powerful country anywhere on the globe, by far. Much of the reason for this is a rebuilding of our military during my first term, which rebuilding continues at an even more expedited pace. We are the only power that can ensure peace throughout the world — and it is done, quite simply, through strength!”

He also shared a screenshot of a message from Rutte, where the NATO chief said, “What you accomplished in Syria is incredible. I will use my media engagements in Davos to highlight your work there, in Gaza, and in Ukraine. I am committed to finding a way forward on Greenland.” Don't understand what you're doing on Greenland: Macron In another screenshot shared by the US President, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron called for a constructive discussion on the issue. “We are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran. I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland. Let us try to build great things: 1) I can set up a G7 meeting after Davos in Paris on Thursday afternoon. I can invite the Ukrainians, the Danes, the Syrians and the Russians on the margins. 2) Let us have dinner together in Paris on Thursday before you go back to the US,” Macron’s message read.

Trump shares photos suggesting US control of Greenland Trump also posted two pictures suggesting full control over Greenland. In one of the photos, Trump shared an image on Truth Social showing Canada, Greenland and Venezuela as part of the US. In another picture, Trump can be seen hoisting a US flag on Greenland, where a board reads, “Greenland, US territory, established 2026.” In the image, Trump is accompanied by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Why is Greenland important for US? Greenland is important because of its location and natural resources, including minerals, oil and natural gas. It lies on the shortest route between Europe and North America, making it crucial for the US missile warning system.