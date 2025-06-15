Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 10:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Trump marks birthday with Army parade as 'No Kings' protests sweep US

Trump marks birthday with Army parade as 'No Kings' protests sweep US

On his 79th birthday and the US Army's 250th anniversary, US President Donald Trump held a military parade in Washington while mass demonstrations across cities decried authoritarianism

Donald Trump at military parade

Donald Trump salutes the passing military parade commemorating the US Army’s 250th anniversary. (Photo: X/@WhiteHouse)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

US President Donald Trump celebrated his 79th birthday on Saturday (local time) with a grand military parade in Washington, featuring tanks, troops and a 21-gun salute. The military spectacle, added to the commemoration of the US Army’s 250th anniversary, marked Trump’s most flashy show of military might yet — one that had been stalled during his first term but revived amid renewed assertions of power in his second.
 
The display began early, with clouds hanging low over Constitution Avenue and a light drizzle falling on the capital. Trump took his place on a special viewing stand south of the White House as over 6,000 soldiers and 128 Army tanks rolled by. At times, he stood and saluted the marching troops. The Golden Knights parachute team descended ahead of schedule due to weather conditions.
 
 
Despite predictions of 200,000 attendees, turnout was visibly lower. Large gaps were observed along the route, particularly near the Washington Monument, where steamy weather and forecasted storms may have deterred crowds.
 
In a speech at the parade's conclusion, Trump said: “Every other country celebrates their victories. It is about time America did too.” 
  Trump praised the strength of the military's fighting forces and said US soldiers "fight, fight, fight and they win, win, win" -- putting a new twist on a line that he delivered during his 2024 campaign rallies after he survived an assassination attempt.  “The Army keeps us free, you make us strong, and tonight, you have made all Americans very proud,” he said.

Nationwide 'No Kings' protests challenge parade

 
Simultaneously, cities across the US witnessed mass 'No Kings' protests, with organisers claiming millions participated. Protesters decried what they called authoritarian tendencies, symbolised by the president’s use of military force both at home and abroad. Demonstrations were seen in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Austin and Charlotte.
 
The rallies featured satire and resistance, with signs declaring 'No to Trump’s fascist military parade' and 'The invasion was HERE January 6th, NOT in LA'. In Washington, a golden toilet caricature of Trump wearing a crown was paraded near the White House.
 
In Los Angeles, the National Guard and US Marines were deployed following last week’s immigration enforcement protests. Tensions flared as police on horseback clashed with protesters, deploying tear gas and crowd-control munitions.
 

Political reactions and arrests

 
In New York City, an estimated 50,000 gathered with chants and banners blending patriotism with critique. Marchers handed out small American flags while others flew theirs upside down. Arrests were limited — eight in New York — but tensions were evident.
 
In Culpepper, Virginia, a protester was injured when a driver accelerated into a departing rally crowd. In Minnesota, turnout remained high despite warnings and recent shootings of lawmakers. Demonstrations in Charlotte, Austin and Jackson unfolded largely peacefully, though some saw heavy police presence following security threats.
 

Miltary parade costs and criticism

 
The parade, reportedly costing up to $45 million, has drawn sharp criticism from political opponents and some veterans. While some Trump supporters welcomed the spectacle, others called it excessive. Navy veteran Doug Haynes described it as “a little over the top”, noting the symbolism of tanks on city streets.
 
Trump, however, framed the event as a tribute to American strength and sacrifice. He and First Lady Melania Trump concluded the day with fireworks over the National Mall, watching alongside officials and guests as patriotic music played.

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration US Army US Military BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

